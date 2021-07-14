Chloe Bailey’s name has become synonymous with stunning poses on the ‘Gram, ever since the 23-year-old singer declared she was done with listening to what haters have to say about her showing off her body.

Just earlier this week, the Grownish star turned heads with her video share of sultry choreography to her upcoming single “Have Mercy”, teasing the #havemercychallenge and encouraging fans to share their own versions of the routine.

There is no sign of Chloe’s jaw-dropping content drying up anytime soon, as she went viral once again for her flawless shots in several looks from Beyonce’s new IVY PARK swimwear drop. The capsule line called “FLEX PARK” is set to drop on July 22.

The bright tangerine body-snatching one-piece and Adidas-stripe accented two-piece set glow against Chloe’s complexion and show off the dancer’s toned frame. Chloe created some content for TikTok as well, sharing a video showing off a full view of her body in the swimwear while lip-syncing to the popular TikTok audio starting off with such a fine day to be a fine mother******. Indeed.

Chloe’s unapologetic confidence and body positivity are refreshing in a climate where everything is under the microscope, thanks to millions of social media-based opinions. Some negative comments on the TikTok claimed Chloe was trying too hard, but the majority of fans took to social media to defend Chloe for owning her natural body. One fan said, "Be hyping them mediocre ass looking white women like the Kardashians but it is Chloe Bailey who bothers you. Sister check yourself!"

Check out Chloe's modelling stint below.