It goes without saying that Donald Trump isn't favored by some of the biggest pop culture icons. Though Jay and Beyonce have distanced themselves from the campaign trail in 2020, Beyoncé came in with a last-minute, not-so-subtle endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Bey shared a Boomerang of herself rocking a Biden/Harris facemask, tipping her hat while encouraging Texas residents to go vote. She later shared a post endorsed by Ivy Park and Adidas encouraging people to go out and vote, evidently to get Trump out of office.

The endorsement for Biden likely rubbed Donald Trump the wrong way, again. During one of his many rallies yesterday, he took aim at Jay-Z and Beyoncé for their endorsement of the Democratic party during the 2016 elections. First, he mispronounced Beyoncé's name then he went after Jay-Z's use of the "f-word" at Clinton's 2016 campaign rally, even though said moments before, "And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a—."

Instead, Trump's received co-signs from a balding Lil Wayne and Lil Pump who appeared on stage at a rally yesterday to thank Trump for the past four years of his presidency. Despite being "one of the biggest superstars of the world," according to the president himself, Lil Pump was introduced as Lil Pimp to the masses. If he catches a second jumpstart to his dwindling career, I guess he can thank Trump for that.