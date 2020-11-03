The rapper declared that if President Donald Trump doesn't get reelected, he'll be leaving the country, so Lil Pump is doing all that he can to lend his face to Trump's campaign. Pump already shared a video that showed he was supporting his candidate at Trump's Michigan rally, but new footage shows that the President went a step further and called Lil Pump to the podium...with a little bit of a snag on his name.

"One of the big superstars of the world: Lil Pimp," Trump said in his introduction for the rapper. In the video clip, Lil Pump can be seen making his way to the stage with his well-stacked entourage. Then, Trump asked Pump if he'd like to say a few words and the rapper takes him up on his offer.

"Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 2020, don't forget that!" Lil Pump yelled in his video. "And do not vote for Sleepy Joe." Pump was, of course, referencing Trump's nickname for his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Lil Pump took his exit as Trump reveled in the praise. Check out the clip below.