Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius to some, an enemy to others, and an overall madman who puts himself in some risky situations. By now, you've either seen or heard about Borat 2 and some of the antics that took place. Some of it was previously reported throughout the year, such as the bit with Giuliani where he's caught with his hands down his pants in a hotel room with Borat's 15-year-old daughter.



On the latest episode of A Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sacha Baron Cohen shared an exclusive outtake from what really went down when he performed at a right-wing rally in his new movie where he performed a song called the "WuHan Flu" as Borat, who's disguised as Country Steve. What wasn't shown in the film is Cohen getting called out by Trump supporters and getting rushed off the stage. Cohen, no stranger to confrontation, was already wearing a bulletproof jacket and saw one of the people at the rally reaching for their gun.

"The problem was that some of the militia groups that were in this rally had been antagonizing the Black Lives Matter protesters, so as revenge some of the Black Lives Matter protesters were coming over to confront them,” Cohen explained, claiming he had no idea what was going to happen. Apparently, a few BLM protesters went undercover to this rally like Cohen and all it took was one of them to notice.

"One of them went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Sacha Baron Cohen!" He continued. "Word got out that it was me, and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry. They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security, so it took them a while to actually storm the stage."

The footage finds Sacha Baron Cohen booking it to his van before a crowd started to break the door open. Peep the video below with the Country Steve bit beginning around the 6-minute mark.