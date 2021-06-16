Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of Hollywood's most elite power couples. While they have been less secretive about the details of their romance in recent years, it's rare that the duo is spotted in conditions outside of their own terms. The pair recently hit up the Nets vs Bucks game in Brooklyn, posing for photos courtside.

The low-key couple recently attended the birthday celebrations of their dear friend June Ambrose. The celebrity costume designer turned 50 years old this week, and celebrated the milestone with a luxurious birthday bash in Los Angeles attended by her famous pals like Destiny Child's group mates and childhood friends Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, plus Jay-Z and others.



Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Lenny "Kodaklens" Santiago shot the photos of the affair for Vogue, sharing the best of the shots to his Instagram feed. "I had the pleasure of shooting my dear friend June Ambrose’s 50th Born Day Dinner for Vogue," he explained in the caption.

He added, "Yes, I know, I know.. she looks 35. She’s hands down one of the most brilliant, beautiful, incredible, stylish, amazing, enthusiastic, positive and consistent human beings in and out the business. Love her to death! Happy Belated My sister and thanks for trusting me behind the lens for your special day."

One photo depicts Ambrose alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who rocked matching all-black outfits. Jay wore a black suit with accented pockets and white sneakers, while Beyoncé wore a form-fitting black dress that cheekily exposed just one of her toned legs. She completed the look with a long braided ponytail and diamond snake earrings.

Elsewhere, Ambrose posed for solo shots with Kelly Rowland, who wore her hair in a curly style and a matching light green set, and another one with Bey. Kelly and Hov also posed for a friendship shot together.

Check out the photos for yourself above and below.