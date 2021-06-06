Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott all linked up at the Nets game in Brooklyn, Saturday, against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets took a 1-0 series lead after winning the game 115-107.

At the game, Scott rocked a pair of unreleased Iron Maiden Nike Dunk Highs from 2006. On StockX, the shoe sells for as high as $100,000.

As for Beyoncé, the 28-time Grammy Award winner showed off her outfit on Instagram before the game. People reports that the fit consists of a David Koma black leather jacket, and a pair of black Christian Louboutins.



The celebs caught an eventful night of basketball that was overshadowed by the injury of James Harden, who went down in the first minute of the matchup with right hamstring tightness.

"I'm heartbroken for him," Nets head coach Steve Nash said after the game.

He continued: "This guy was so ready and excited to play tonight, and you know the preparation he puts in, you know how much he cares about the game, how much he cares about his team, so you never want to see that."

Harden has since been ruled out for Game 2 and it is unclear when he will return. Nash says he's is hopeful it will be at some point during this series.

