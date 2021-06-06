Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among Hollywood's most elite power couples. While they have been notoriously private about their relationship, even secretly getting wed back in 2008, they have made it more of a point recently to move as a powerful unit. As they continue to expand their empire, they only further solidify their stance as the most powerful couple in music.

The rap mogul and global superstar are alleged to have recently purchased the most expensive car in the world, a true testament of their joint influence. In one of their more recent outings, Jay and Bey attended a Nets game in Brooklyn, twinning in their blinged-out fits and cozying up courtside.



Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

At Saturday (June 5) night's game, the Lemonade singer donned a glamorous oversized glittery jacket and an eye-turning short vinyl dress showing off her toned legs. Her jacket, designed by David Koma, included a crystal houndstooth print on it with embellished jewels and is estimated to be priced at around $10,000 USD.

The songstress completed the look with black Christian Louboutins, a silver choker, and an anklet. Her hubby complimented Bey's fit, sporting a simple black tee, jeans, and white sneaks. He packed on the ice as well, rocking a customary gold necklace, an expensive watch, and a basketball hat.

They both also donned black face masks through the course of the game as they sat side by side to cheer on Jay's home team. Check out photos from the power couple's basketball date night.

[via]