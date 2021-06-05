Since the day she was born, Blue Ivy Carter had it etched in stone that she would be a baby diva — you can say it was her "destiny." Corny music jokes aside, what we mean is that life must be pretty charmed when your parents are Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

You might assume that "baby Bey" would be pretty hard to impress, which Hov confirmed himself during a recent visit to HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted.



Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

While visiting LeBron James and the crew for a little shop talk, Jay-Z was practically gushing over his adoration for Blue Ivy's maturity. Describing how she influenced him to learn how to swim, the father of three said of his oldest child, "If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her — I couldn't even, like, fathom that thought. I got to learn how to swim. That's it." He went to explain how that instance was the beginning of their father/daughter relationship, and it also reminded him of just how much personality she has overall.

Blue's true diva moment happened not too long ago though. Jay went on to add during his talk with The Shop, "I was taking Blue to school...I was like, 'This ain't no celebration!' [Laughs] She walked away and I was like, 'Yo! I can't get a kiss? I'm in the Hall of Fame!'" Blue's response? "Bye, dad," according to papa Hov. Young savage, indeed!

Of course we say this all to be facetious and it's more likely that Blue Ivy Carter is an ego-free nine-year-old that's just trying to navigate through the world as a child of two of music's most successful acts of all time. We pray for the kid!

Peep Jay-Z reminiscing on his moments with Blue below in the clip provided by The Shade Room: