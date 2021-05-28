JAY-Z and Beyoncé already have a pretty snazzy car collection and it looks like they may have added the world's most expensive automobile to their fleet. According to several sources, including Page Six, Daily Mail, and others, the ultra-wealthy couple is rumored to have commissioned a $28 million car from Rolls-Royce, which would be the world's most expensive car.

This week, Rolls-Royce unveiled their most ambitious project to date, showing off the $28 million Boat Tail convertible. The vehicle was commissioned for a client that clearly enjoys some of the finer things in life, including chilled champagne and impromptu picnics, facilitating all that with a double refrigerator that quickly cools bottles to six degrees. The car is detailed in blue, which may be a nod to Hov and Bey's daughter Blue Ivy. It was reportedly built for the Mediterranian backroads of the French Riviera, which is a popular destination for the Carters. The new whip also features two-sided his and hers timepieces.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The rumor mill is heating up with many suggesting that Beyoncé and JAY-Z scooped up this custom car. Considering the fact that this vehicle seems perfect for them, that may be true. However, they have not confirmed ownership of the car.

Check out some photos of the $28 million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail below, courtesy of Rolls-Royce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars)

[via]