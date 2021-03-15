Everybody is talking about who didn't win at last night's 2021 Grammy Awards. The world is frustrated about Freddie Gibbs losing out on Best Rap Album (albeit being overjoyed for Nas at the same time), confused about Doja Cat walking away with zero recognition on the awards front, and more. Of course, the stunning snub of The Weeknd has also continued to dominate social media attention. While there were a number of deserving artists that probably should have walked away with some life-changing hardware on Sunday night, let's celebrate those that did end up making history. Namely, Beyoncé.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The world-famous singer stepped into last night's event as the most-nominated person on the show. She had earned nine nominations in total and, at the end of the night, she won enough awards to put her in the lead as the woman with the most Grammy wins in the history of the ceremony, also tying the record for the living person with the most Grammys.

Beyoncé won four prizes on Sunday night, including Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade", Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl", and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage". With those wins, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a woman, passing Alison Krauss, who previously held the record. She also ties Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys with 28.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Beyoncé's big wins marked huge moments for her, she was likely more excited about her daughter Blue Ivy Carter's first Grammy win, which also took place last night. Blue Ivy won her first Grammy award, becoming the second-youngest winner ever.

Congratulations to Beyoncé and The Carters on such an outstanding achievement.