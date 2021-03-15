Alfredo rapper Freddie Gibbs wasn't broken up about his loss at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, and in fact, he still had jokes after it was announced that Nas had won Best Rap Album for King's Disease.

“Look, I might have lost today,” he admitted in a video that surfaced on social media. “But I’m undefeated in court!”

Other nominees for Best Rap Album included D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), and Royce 5’9’’ (The Allegory).

Gibbs has survived a handful of court cases, including a sexual assault accusation in Vienna, Austria where he was found not guilty. Video evidence during the trial showed that Gibbs was alone in his room at the time of the alleged assault. Additionally, he had charges dropped in a case regarding possession of marijuana.

Not everyone was as content with Gibbs' loss as the man himself. Many fans on social media were upset to see that he didn't take home any awards on Sunday.

Check out some of the reactions below and for the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees from Sunday, head here.

[Via]