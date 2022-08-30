As Eddie Murphy prepares to bring back his famous Beverly Hills Cop leading character, Alex Foley, the actor is expected to be joined by a cast of famous faces, including Kendrick Lamar collaborator Taylour Paige and (500) Days of Summer star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The news was reported by Deadline on Monday (August 29), also mentioning that the project has officially been titled Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley, and is being directed by Mark Molloy.

Eddie Murphy attends a 2010 screening of Beverly Hills Cop -- David Livingston/Getty Images

Aside from acting in the forthcoming project, Murphy will also produce the Will Beall-written script alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman for Bruckheimer Films.

It's been noted that the franchise initially belonged to Paramount, though it was relocated to Netflix in the winter of 2019. The original movie follows Foley, a Detroit cop who travelled to Beverly Hills in hopes of solving his friend's murder mystery in the 1984 smash hit.

In the following years, Murphy starred in two sequels, arriving in 1987 and 1994.

Gordon-Levitt has kept busy all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, making headlines in two Netflix originals – Project Power and The Trial of the Chicago 7 – the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar. More recent projects include Showtime's Super Pumped, in which he plays Uber founder Travis Kalanick, as well as Disney's Pinocchio remake, playing the role of Jiminy Cricket.

Paige, for her part, has also kept busy. Aside from making her musical debut on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the 31-year-old has been seen in Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and will appear alongside Peter Dinklage in The Toxic Avenger.





Are you excited about the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]