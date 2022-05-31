From the sounds of things, Disney+ is due to receive a slate of seriously awesome content across its catalogue in the coming months. Earlier today (May 31) the platform unveiled the teaser trailer for the long-awaited live-action Pinocchio movie, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

If you haven't seen the animated classic in some time, let us remind you that Hanks' character works as a woodcarver, and eventually builds himself a little boy (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) out of wood, who he magically wishes to life in order to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a father.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Other cast members include Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and Luke Evans as the Coachman.

As Complex notes, the premiere date for Pinocchio on Disney+ is on September 8th – also falling right in line with the launch of the worldwide Disney+ Day celebration, which will be followed by the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California the next month.





Hanks fans will be visiting theatres frequently over the coming months. The 65-year-old will appear alongside Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic as the late entertainer's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, as well as in A Man Called Otto from World War Z director, Mark Foster.

Days before dropping off the Pinocchio trailer, Disney's Star Wars Celebration unveiled the upcoming content roster from the world-famous franchise, which will include the return of Liam Neeson in an animated series.

It's also been noted that Donald Glover's Lando series cold still come to fruition once the rapper has more time on his hands – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]