Benny The Butcher Blazes On "Burden Of Proof" Ft. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross

From the sound of Burden of Proof, Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy have created another masterpiece. The Buffalo icon strikes gold each time he steps into the booth and he doesn't miss with his latest release. It's been a little over a year since Benny released a solo project, and now that's he's returned with Burden of Proof, it's clear that the beast has once again been unleashed.

"I made my presence felt in this rap sh*t to do tht I had to make the moves they didn’t want me to make and learn the sh*t they didn’t want me to know This one feel like a celebration for street n*ggas... Buffalo I got us we goin up a level," Benny The Butcher wrote on Instagram. Burden of Proof includes looks from Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Dom Kennedy, Queen Naija, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. Stream Benny's latest project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Burden of Proof

2. Where Would I Go ft. Rick Ross

3. Sly Green

4. One Way Flight ft. Freddie Gibbs

5. Famous

6. Timeless ft. Lil Wayne & Big Sean

7. New Streets

8. Over The Limit ft. Dom Kennedy

9. Trade It All

10. Thank God I Made It ft. Queen Naija

11. War Paint ft. Westside Gunn & Conway

12. Legend with Hit-Boy

