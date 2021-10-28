With Westside Gunn recently releasing the B side of the eighth-and-final installment in his Hitler Wears Hermes series, and Conway the Machine's Shady Records debut, God Don't Make Mistakes, on the horizon, it is officially Griselda season.

Unfortunately, one member of the Eastside Buffalo collective has been sidelined for a little while.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last night, ahead of a scheduled concert in Detroit, Griselda's Benny The Butcher was hospitalized for a "non-COVID related medical emergency." His Detroit show was postponed and the Tana Talk 3 rapper explained the situation in a brief Instagram caption.

Along with a photo of himself in a hospital bed, Benny wrote, "Due to a non-COVID related medical emergency, tonight’s Benny The Butcher show at Saint Andrew’s Hall will be postponed to a TBD date that is being worked on as we speak. Hang on to your tickets and we will notify all ticket holders of the new show date as soon as it is confirmed."

In the photo, The Butcher is receiving an IV and is wearing an oxygen mask. According to a Complex report, he was hospitalized for an asthma-related issue.

Asthma-related issues are nothing new for Benny, however.

Last year, the "18 Wheeler" rapper spoked to Vice about the condition.

"First and foremost, we’re taking precautions with COVID-19 and everything that’s going on. Also, I got asthma, I’m keeping up with my asthma, I got my doctor on speed dial," Benny explained. "It’s just learning new things, man. Staying hydrated. Trying to put the right things inside our body, because we’re smoking, drinking, putting other shit in our body, so we gotta put some good sh*t in there, too."

Obviously this is something The Butcher has dealt with before, but still, hospitalization is nothing to take lightly. Our thoughts are with Benny and the whole HNHH team hopes he has a speedy recovery. Send up a prayer for The Butcher and go play "'97 Hov" to send some good energy his way.

