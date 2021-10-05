Following the critical and commercial success of Tyler, The Creator's Igor, many fans wondered if the Grammy-winning artist would be turning his back on his hip-hop sound moving forward.

Evidently, Tyler proved such speculation wrong with the release of his latest album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, a project that found him spitting bars alongside the stalwart presence of DJ Drama. Not only did the fans appreciate seeing Tyler in his lyricist bag, but Westside Gunn also appreciated his collaborator's commitment to spitting bars after seeing major Grammy success.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Speaking with HipHopDX, Gunn opened up about his respect for Tyler, with whom he recently connected on Hitler Wears Hermes Side B. “Shout out to Tyler because he was one of the people who, even after winning a Grammy, he hopped on Pray For Paris,” Gunn tells the publication. “Even with this new album, he said I made him want to rap again."

“A lot of people, even though they’re saying that behind the scenes, they’re not saying it publicly," continues Gunn. "That’s why I respect Tyler and consider him a good friend because he made it known publicly during his whole rollout. He didn’t have to do that.” It's certainly wholesome to see Gunn and Tyler's friendship continue to grow, and we can only hope they continue to collaborate on wax in the future.

Despite their stylistic differences, Tyler and Gunn have managed to find common ground on a creative level, to the point where they're actively influencing one another. For more from the Griselda rapper, be sure to check out his full interview with HipHopDX right here.

LISTEN: Westside Gunn ft Tyler, The Creator - The Fly Who Wouldn't Fly Straight