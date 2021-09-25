Westside Gunn & Tyler, The Creator Trade Bars On "The Fly Who Couldn't Fly Straight"

Throughout the year, it was Benny The Butcher and Conway who've been holding it down for the Griselda camp. Westside Gunn has leaned deeper into his position as an executive but that didn't mean that he wasn't cooking up. Along with a few guest verses this year, including on Kanye's DONDA, the rapper finally came through last month with Hitler Wears Hermes 8. Now, he's returned with Side B, boasting another 20 songs of raw and gutter bars.

One thing about Westside Gunn is that he's proven to be an excellent curator and A&R, whether it's his own solo projects or other Griselda artists. On "The Fly who couldn't Fly straight," he connects with Tyler, The Creator for the second time on wax over Sadhu Gold's soulful production. Tyler flexes his sharp penmanship, just as he did on Call Me If You Get Lost. Westside leaps into the second verse with high-fashion bars, claiming that he bears similarities to Sally Jessy Raphaël in his red lindell specs.

Tyler, The Creator previously gave credit to Westside Gunn for inspiring him to really go hard with his bars this year. The two previously collaborated on "327" on Pray For Paris.

Quotable Lyrics

Icon, legend, master my perfection, he's killin' shit effortless

God-level flow, leather trench on Vetements

For fiends, Supreme Pyrexs for measurements, devilish

Thousand round drum, fun, your head'll spin

