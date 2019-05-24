Beast Coast Drops Off Fire "Escape From New York" Record

Days ago, the Beast Coast collective released a series of teasers that gave fans just a taste of what to expect from their latest effort, Escape From New York. The hip hop tribe of artists is comprised of members from Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and the Underachievers, creating a 10-person onslaught of lyrical fire. Large collectives aren't new to hip hop but Beast Coast sets themselves apart by cleverly intertwining R&B, Reggae, and rap into one fire record.

The unity of these artists on Escape From New York is apparent, but that doesn't take away from their individuality. Each member makes room for the other as each artist showcases their talent and takes their shine. However, it's more than just music for these rappers. "I want to be next to these n***as to learn sh*t for life, not even for music,” Kirk Knight recently told Complex. “I can ask Meech [Darko] about other sh*t; I could go chill by his crib and eat jerk chicken. When I go to Cali and I’m smoking my weed, I’m really with the Underachievers. I’m really with my n***a Issa [Gold]. That’s really my twin. That's probably why the music didn't come for so long,” he added. “At the end of the day, this is way more than us just making songs together.”

Tracklist

1. It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy (feat. Flatbush Zombies, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & AK)

2. Left Hand (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & CJ Fly)

3. Problemz (feat. Erick the Architect, CJ Fly, The Underachievers, Zombie Juice & Nyck Caution)

4. Far Away (feat. Kirk Knight, Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

5. Snow In the Stadium (feat. Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & Issa Gold)

6. Rubberband (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Flatbush Zombies)

7. Distance (feat. Joey Bada$$, Issa Gold & Erick the Architect)

8. Bones (feat. Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight)

9. Puke (feat. Nyck Caution, Erick the Architect, Meechy Darko, AK & Joey Bada$$)

10. Desperado (feat. Meechy Darko, Joey Bada$$, Zombie Juice & Kirk Knight)

11. One More Round (feat. Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

12. Coast/Clear (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & Issa Gold)

13. Last Choir (feat. Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & AK)