New York's Beast Coast collective is all set to unleash their debut album Escape From New York tomorrow, having recently dropped off the reggae-inspired single "Snow In The Stadium." Now, on the heels of their mock news special "LSD25," a glimpse at the tracklist and verse breakdown have surfaced, as seen through Apple Music's pre-save feature. For those skeptical of its origin, Kirk Knight added credence to the tracklist by referencing many of the songs on "LSD25," including "Desperado" and the Late Registration-inspired "Last Choir." Check it out for yourself:

1. It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy (feat. Flatbush Zombies, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & AK)

2. Left Hand (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & CJ Fly)

3. Problemz (feat. Erick the Architect, CJ Fly, The Underachievers, Zombie Juice & Nyck Caution)

4. Far Away (feat. Kirk Knight, Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

5. Snow In the Stadium (feat. Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & Issa Gold)

6. Rubberband (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Flatbush Zombies)

7. Distance (feat. Joey Bada$$, Issa Gold & Erick the Architect)

8. Bones (feat. Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight)

9. Puke (feat. Nyck Caution, Erick the Architect, Meechy Darko, AK & Joey Bada$$)

10. Desperado (feat. Meechy Darko, Joey Bada$$, Zombie Juice & Kirk Knight)

11. One More Round (feat. Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

12. Coast/Clear (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & Issa Gold)

13. Last Choir (feat. Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & AK)

Beast Coast helped quell the fiending fans by sharing a few snippets of several songs, including "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy," "Problemz," and "Far Away." You can check those out via Twitter below, gaining a little bit of perspective on the project's sonic direction.

For those still seeking further enlightenment, be sure to check out the amusing and insightful episode of LSD25, which features appearances from the Coast en masse. I don't know about you, but I for one cannot wait to check out Escape From New York. Looks like May's about to conclude on a strong note.