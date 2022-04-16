Bas & Ari Lennox Remind Us To Be Grateful On Upbeat Track, "[The Others]"

Earlier this week, Bas announced that he had a "summer pack to lift the spirits" on the way, and now that [BUMP] Pick Me Up has arrived, we can confirm that the 4-pack EP will do just that when you have a chance to listen.

On the first title, "[Eyes On You]" the Dreamville artist collaborates with Galimatias, followed by "[Admire Her]" with Gunna, "[The Jackie]" with J. Cole and Lil Tjay, and finally, a super sweet, upbeat link-up with Ari Lennox on "[The Others]" that finds the two stars reminding us to be grateful for everything in our lives.

"On the lowest of keys, heatin' up like Florida keys / But I got so much drive, you should let me hold the keys but / I won't compromise, I might hit that overdrive / 'Bout to bring that bitch back with no tires, run flat," Bas raps on his verse.

Stream "[The Others]" below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

A lot of pain, I hope you and I can let go

I know this road less travelled, gravel and dirt give way (Mm)

Tell me about it, I know it hurts this way (Mm-mm-mm)

But it's our time, issues on issues, we keep on gripping these hard times

You witness a star shine and victory lap (Doo-ooh-ooh)