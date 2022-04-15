Bas Arrives With "[BUMP] Pick Me Up" EP Ft. J. Cole, Gunna, Ari Lennox, Lil Tjay, & Galimatias

We've heard much said about Bas uniting with Gunna on a new track, but that isn't all that we've received this New Music Friday. The beloved Dreamville artist delivered a four-track EP, [BUMP] Pick Me Up, and it hosts songs that fans have already enjoyed and others that are sure to become favorites. Bas has been busy taking to stages from coast to coast and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.

[BUMP] Pick Me Up also ushers in Bas and Gunna's "[Admire Her]" as a single with an accompanying music video, so we'll keep you updated on that in another article. Bas, J. Cole, and Lil Tjay's hit "The Jackie" also lands on the EP along with tracks that host features from Ari Lennox and Galimatias. This is a Dreamville gift from one of the collective's favorite artists ahead of his forthcoming album, so stream [BUMP] Pick Me Up and share your thoughts.





Tracklist

1. [Eyes On You] with Galimatias

2. [Admire Her] with Gunna

3. [The Jackie] with J. Cole ft. Lil Tjay

4. [The Others] with Ari Lennox