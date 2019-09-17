One of the more bizarre NFL beefs to manifest itself over the last week was between Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. OBJ alleges that Williams has instructed his players to injure him in the past and that Williams continues to be a dirty coach. Of course, Williams was the ring leader of BountyGate so Beckham's comments held a lot of weight at the time. When Williams was asked about OBJ's comments, he got extremely defensive and said the superstar wide receiver wasn't a dynamic player.

Considering just how good Beckham is, these comments seemed pretty disingenuous and on Monday night, Odell proved Williams wrong. He caught six passes and picked up 161 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter. After the game, quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about the Williams' disparaging comments and as you can imagine, he was pretty incredulous.

Mayfield's lack of words were a pretty big indication of how he felt about Williams and his peculiar comments. The Browns QB has never been one to mince words and this time around, he was left speechless.

Beckham Jr is one of the best wide receivers in the league and completely torched the Jets defense last night. After a performance like that, we don't think Williams will be getting ahead of himself in a similar way, ever again.