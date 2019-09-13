New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has a notorious reputation for wanting his players to get some dirty hits off. For instance, Williams was suspended for a full year from the NFL after his role in the New Orleans Saints "BountyGate" scandal. In that particular instance, Williams was accused of giving bonuses to his team for injuring opposing players. It was a disgusting abuse of power that the NFL came down hard on.

Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr. said Williams is still stuck in his ways and that when OBJ played for the Giants, Williams tried to get his players to injure him. Today, Williams was asked about OBJ's comments and was pretty dismissive as he asked: "Odell who?"

“We don’t do that,” Williams said. “Never done that anywhere I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team. It’s the number one primary thing. . . . You guys are cooperating, giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention. It just is what it is.”

Fans were quick to point out how Williams was the man behind BountyGate and that he should probably refrain from making such outlandish remarks.

Fortunately for Odell, he will have an opportunity to torch the Jets secondary on Monday, which would certainly hurt Williams' ego as a coach.