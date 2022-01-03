Detroit-bred rapper Babyface Ray capped off the year by announcing the upcoming release of his new album. The artist released his EP Unf*ckwittable back in February and the deluxe version followed in May. Ahead of his upcoming project, he revealed a large billboard on the corner of W 42nd & 8th Ave in New York City’s Times Square.

Iced out, the billboard flashes a layer of diamond-encrusted chains and poses the question, “Who’s the FACE of your city?” Babyface confirmed that the title of his next album will be Face.



Unfuckwittable gained a lot of positive attention from his peers. The 7-song project included features from Kash Doll, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo. He followed up the deluxe version a few months later with an additional 7 songs and a handful of new features including Jack Harlow, Veeze, Peezy, and Murda Beatz.

His standout single “If You Know You Know” featuring Moneybagg Yo, even made Tyler, the Creator a true fan. The unorthodox rap vet took to Instagram shortly after the song’s release to praise the song. “This sh*t silly,” he captioned a screenshot of the track playing in his car.

The two followed up the single with a music video back in January of last year.

Since garnering attention, Babyface Ray has appeared on a handful of singles like Mozzy’s “Beat the Case” and Icewear Vezzo’s Three 6 Mafia-sampled “Sippin”. Getting his start back in 2010, he’s remained consistent, delivering conversational lyrics over smooth instrumentals.

Babyface’s album is expected to have a release date of January 28th, 2022.

