Babyface Ray Throws It Up On "Catch It"

Aron A.
October 30, 2021 16:51
Babyface Ray shares new single, "Catch It."


Babyface Ray has easily been one of the most consistent new rappers to emerge out of Detroit. The release of Unfuckwittable earlier this year only cemented his hype. He has been delivering a steady stream of bangers since the project dropped at the top of the year, indicating that a follow-up could very well be on its way. 

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Catch It." Serving as the follow-up to his collaboration with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on "It Ain't My Fault," the rapper slows the pace down in comparison. The song opens up with apocalyptic synths before flipping into a certified banger.

Aside from his new single, Babyface Ray also appears on Big Sean and Hit-Boy released What You Expect.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Guccis unlaced, I got mob ties
If he move, blow the whistle, n***as offsides
Key to life, keep a bag
Keep it goin', keep a weapon
Pat him down for wires, n***as ask too many questions

