Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have been working very closely on their mysterious record label pgLang for the last year. They haven't revealed much information about it, aside from its existence, but Keem and Kendrick have grown their relationship working behind-the-scenes on the project. The two cousins have worked together for a long time, so it doesn't come as a surprise to see how comfortable they are with one another. As Kendrick celebrates his thirty-fourth birthday today, he woke up to a ridiculous (and pretty sus) song from Keem, which must have come as a shock to the birthday boy.

"Happy birthday my n***a, I got a song for you my n***a," wrote Baby Keem on Instagram, tagging Kendrick in the post. It was a voice note of a guitar melody topped by Keem's vocals, singing, "Happy birthday, bitch. I got a gift for you, it's my dick. Ay, happy birthday, bitch. I got a gift for you, it's my dick. Make a wish!"

People in the comments are having difficulty picturing how Kendrick would even react to this, but it's coming from his cousin, so he'll probably laugh about it to his wife. Lil Yachty appropriately commented "Pause lol" and producer Cardo said he was "cryan" over how ridiculous this all is.

Listen to Baby Keem's birthday wishes for Kendrick Lamar below. Happy birthday, Kendrick!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)



Instagram