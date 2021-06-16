Though Kendrick Lamar hasn't released a studio album since DAMN dropped in 2017, fans have been keeping his music alive by consistently revisiting his archive of classic projects. So much so that his Aftermath debut good kid, m.A.A.d city has remained a fixture on the Billboard album charts for over eight years now, having officially held a place in various positions for a total of four-hundred-and-fifty weeks.

According to a report from Chart Data, who broke the news earlier this afternoon, Kendrick's epic run has made good kid the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in history. An important distinction, as Eminem's Greatest Hits collection Curtain Call currently holds the spot as the longest-running rap project with a total of five-hundred and twenty weeks on the Billboard 200.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Remember that context must be considered. Kendrick's project is a highly conceptual affair, with a non-linear approach to storytelling, dynamic localization, and brillaint moments of unreliable narration. A challenging listen in some ways, though one that's ultimately proven to be vastly rewarding. Few projects can boast such undeniable replay value, with new discoveries and interpretations surfacing to this day.

It's no wonder the game has been jonesing for some new music from Lamar, whose extended hiatus has been long felt. Still, there's reason to be hopeful, as a few key festival appearances may very well suggest an album to come. In the meantime, there's always the comforting presence of good kid, m.A.A.d city, which currently sits at the fifty-second spot on the Billboard charts.