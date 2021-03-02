The developing accusations against T.I. and Tiny have evolved as it's being reported that 11 new alleged victims have come forward. For weeks, the Hip Hop couple has been under fire after their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, took to social media to publicly accuse T.I. of holding a gun to her head. Following their online spat, Peterson resurfaced with stories from other women who accused the reality star pair of drugging and sexually abusing them. Both T.I. and Tiny have vehemently denied the allegations and are adamant that no one did anything against their will.



Weighing in on the recent events is Azealia Banks who has been feuding with T.I. on-and-off for the better part of seven or eight years. They've traded numerous insults as Banks took shots at the Atlanta icon's Iggy Azalea-assisted track "No Mediocre." Banks spoke about Tiny's looks and T.I. threw a few insults of his own, but according to Banks, no one batted an eye.

"Y'all still never checked TI for saying he was gonna slit my throat and toss me down the stairs," wrote the performer on her Instagram Story. "Over questioning a white woman for calling herself a runaway slave master." This is, of course, in reference to Iggy's controversial lyrics in her "D.R.U.G.S." single.

"I'm Insane because you all made me this way," Azealia added, before mentioning Iggy once again. "Sad thing is T.I and Tiny probably had igloo drugged up and forcing her into threesomes too!" The couples' lawyer has once again denied any allegations of misconduct.



