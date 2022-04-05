August Alsina was praised on Twitter, Monday, by a fan speaking in French who told him that he's better than Bryson Tiller. Alsina, however, was unable to figure out what the fan was saying.

Once translated by Twitter, the fan's tweet reads, "Bryson Tiller never touched the level of August Alsina."

"whet ? So I can know how’ta respond ?..oh & yal don’t tell me bout gOoGliNg it, we on TWITTA streetz!" Alsina wrote back on Twitter.



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

When a fan called him out for not being able to see the translate button, Alsina admitted that he doesn't use Twitter very often.

"Yal know I don’t be on this thing. I’ain knooo dat," he wrote. "I guess I’ll be fake embarrassed, cus that’s obviously my que to go now."

Earlier this week, Alsina dropped off a new track referencing his infamous “entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Well, of course some shit is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” he sings in the song titled “Shake the World."

The controversial lyrics come just weeks after Jada's husband, Will Smith, infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Check out Alsina's tweets below.