Will Smith says that there has "never been infidelity" in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, despite Jada's admission of an “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina, back in 2020. Smith discussed his marriage in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Oscar-nominated actor told King. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Will and Jada married back in 1997 and share two children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

“There's never been infidelity in our marriage,” he shared. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Smith also discussed how he's grown as an actor over the years, following the release of his new film, King Richard.

“I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been, and I think these next 10 years of my career will be the top of my acting performances,” he explained. “I also feel like I can help people, there’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned to be happy here and I’ve learned to create love here and I want to share.”

