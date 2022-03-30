Among the chatter about the show-stopping Oscars moment involving Chris Rock and Will Smith, another name has been used as the brunt of jokes. Just when you thought the entanglement memes had come to an end, the controversy involving Will, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and R&B singer August Alsina has once again found new life. Although the Smiths have spoken at length about a time in their marriage when they decided to date other people, the public has pelted Will with remarks about his wife cheating on him.

Following Smith smacking Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, several detractors came forward to say that he didn't do the same with Alsina. The singer has remained silent about the Oscars incident but he took to Instagram to share a few enigmatic thoughts.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces [puzzle emoji] are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece," Alsina wrote. "Grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master

I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. DassIT!!

An Instagram user teased Alsina by calling his caption "morse code," and he responded by delivering another puzzling response. We'll let you read through his posts for yourself below.