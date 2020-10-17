A new political party is on the horizon with the help of Sean Combs. On Friday (October 16), Diddy announced that he'd started "Our Black Party," and in a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, the media mogul revealed a bit about what inspired him to make such a bold move. "We're in a war. We're not taking this like it's a war, we're taking this like, we're in a Presidential election. But we're in a war of love vs. hate. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office."



There have been criticisms regarding rappers taking stances in the political arena. Kanye West is running for President of the United States, Ice Cube has partnered with the Trump administration for his "Contract With Black America" agenda, and now Diddy has his own political party. One person who hasn't let her foot off of Combs's neck is his former Danity Kane protegé Aubrey O'Day, and she tweeted her response to the Bad Boy founder's political aspirations.

"Diddy has mismanaged artists & stolen their money his whole career (including Danity Kane), and now he is showing up with 18 days left before the election to get Trump out of office," O'Day tweeted. "When I was on Apprentice, Trump used to tell me DAILY how him and puff are good friends!" It's clear that she won't be supporting Diddy anytime soon. Do you think Diddy's political party will be beneficial?