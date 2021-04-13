If you checked social media trends on Monday, you likely noticed Usher's latest controversy, in which he was accused of throwing fake money with his face on the bills at a strip club in Las Vegas. One of the dancers called out the iconic singer before taking a step back, saying that he also spent thousands on bottles and dances. Before it was alleged that Usher didn't completely rip off the dancers, Aubrey O'Day took it upon herself to crack a joke at Usher's expense, calling back to the singer's troubling alleged history with sexually transmitted infections.

Having a laugh with her followers about the situation that Usher found himself in, Aubrey O'Day joked about all of the women (and men) that accused the superstar of giving them herpes in recent years.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"So first Usher handed out herpes, now it's fake money?" she laughed in a since-deleted post on Twitter. "I'm not amused."

Aubrey O'Day has made a career off of sharing her opinion on social media. The artist and reality television star has spent the last few days commenting on multiple time-sensitive topics, including the police killing of Daunte Wright, the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and more. What do you think about her take on the Usher scandal?

Read the latest in the developing story here.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images