Usher has made a lot of money throughout his storied career in entertainment but, for some reason, he decided to keep his pocketbooks lined during a recent visit to the strip club, allegedly paying the club's dancers with "Ush Bucks" instead of real money.

The prolific artist is being called out by a dancer at the club, who shared a photo of the money that Usher was using to make it rain. "So disrespectful, this is foul," she wrote on Instagram, showing the money, which is decorated with photos of the singer's face. "Working so hard to get nothing in return! This is a joke!! Their job is to entertain, take your cheap ass back home!!!!!"

Usher has not responded to the backlash as of yet, but the masses have taken this opportunity to clown the 42-year-old artist. Many fans have noticed that Ursh has been stunting with the fake funds all week, posting a picture of a clear suitcase filled with "Ush Bucks" bills.

Aside from this controversy, Usher has been relatively quiet as of late, raising his newborn daughter Sovereign Bo outside of the public eye. It seems that he found some time to relax with his friends over the weekend, which is when he allegedly handed fake money to the dancers.

What do you think of this move? Check out what people are saying below.