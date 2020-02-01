We often hear rappers spin tales of their rugged upbringings in their songs. Artists spit bars about struggling to get food on the table or having absentee parents causing them to find a makeshift family on the streets with gangs. Qaw'mane "Young QC" Wilson reportedly didn't have that life. The 23-year-old's mother, Yolanda Holmes, doted on her only child, reportedly gifting him with luxury clothing, jewelry, and even a Mustang.

According to a report made by The Chicago Sun-Times, Wilson wasn't satisfied. A Chicago judge, along with prosecutors, believes that Wilson hired two of his friends to murder his mother because he wanted to collect on her life insurance. It's alleged that Wilson's girlfriend drove with their friend Eugene Spencer over to Yolanda's apartment. It was there that the unsuspecting mother was shot and killed by Spencer while sleeping in her bed.

However, things didn't go as easy as they expected, because Yolanda's boyfriend put up a fight. The boyfriend was then knocked unconscious, so Spencer left and called Wilson to update him on what had happened. "Make sure the b*tch is dead," Wilson alleged told his friend. Then, Spencer returned to the scene and repeatedly stabbed Yolanda.

Following her death, Wilson collected the insurance money and customized his Mustang. It's also reported that he took out thousands of dollars from the bank and "made it rain" on his fans in a moment shared on social media. “The word is ‘matricide,’ meaning murder of one’s own mother,” the judge said during Wilson's sentencing.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job," the judge continued. "One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her.” Wilson was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Spencer was given 100 years. “I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me,” Wilson reportedly said during his sentencing hearing. “She was all I had. That’s it.”