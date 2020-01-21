Former football star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is the topic of conversation worldwide following the release of Netflix's docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez. In 2017, while in prison serving out a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the shooting death of his friend Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was found dead in his Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center cell. He was hanging from bedsheets attached to a window.



There has been much speculation regarding Hernandez's life since his suicide, including rumors that he was secretly homosexual. Over the last few days, news reports have surfaced that Hernandez took his own life because of his sexuality—an assertion that his lawyer would later reject. The docuseries goes into intimate details about Hernandez's life, career, and alleged crimes, but as thorough as this all seems, TMZ reports that victim Odin Lloyd's family was "blindsided" by the feature.

The publication states that Lloyd's family feels as if they have to relive a traumatic time in their lives that they've been trying to move on from since 2013. The family reportedly didn't want anything to do with the production of Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez and have repeatedly rejected offers from filmmakers interested in documenting Hernandez's story. Although members of Lloyd's family are seen in the recently released Netflix series, they didn't participate nor did they grant Netflix access to use their photos.

The internet can often be a cruel place, and it's reported that there have been fans of Hernandez who have tracked down and reached out to Lloyd's family members to insult the murder victim. Lloyd's family reportedly isn't seeking legal action against Netflix or production because they just want all of the attention to dissipate.