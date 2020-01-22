On Sunday (January 19), San Antonio locals were enjoying a night at Ventura Bar, a music venue at River Walk, when shots rang out. By the time the gunfire ceased, two people were dead and another five were injured. Immediately following the shooting, the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission reportedly issued a statement saying it was planning to launch an investigation to determine whether not alcohol was a factor in the incident. According to KENS5 News, it's standard protocol.

The two victims who lost their lives were later identified as 20-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles. The alleged shooter has been named as 19-year-old Kiernan Christopher Williams, a rapper who goes by the moniker 32BABY K9 who was also scheduled to perform at Ventura Bar that evening.

While being led in handcuffs, a reporter asked Williams what prompted the brawl. "He told me he was gon' kill me," Williams said calmly. "He told me 'cause I bumped into him he was gon' kill me, so... Don't worry 'bout me. Imma be aight." Someone asked him if he realized he was being charged with capital murder.

"I do realize I'm charged with capital murder," Williams responded. He's sure that he'll beat the charge. "Self defense, sir." Williams added, "I regret everything that I did. No lie, I do... They were targeting me." The teen admitted that he did know the victims and had encountered them in the past. He said the only reason he felt the need to shoot was because "he pulled a gun out on me."

While reporters followed him, Williams made sure to shout out his Instagram, telling the public to follow him because he's an up-and-coming rapper. Watch a news report below.