Although it's been almost two years since the murder of rising rap sensation XXXTentacion, the proceedings to get his killers rightfully convicted still continue on. Now, it appears that all four murder suspects will be standing in front of a judge together for the first time in the very near future.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

AllHipHop exclusively reports that suspects Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen each have been ordered to a mandatory hearing scheduled to happen in three months. Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan is making sure to see them bright and early too, setting the time for 9:30 AM on May 15. It's worth nothing at all four defendants have pleaded not guilty to killing X, following their charges of stalking him in June 2018 before murdering him in cold blood by shooting outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The paperwork was filed a few weeks ago on January 10, 2020 according to official documents obtained by AllHipHop, with Boatwright, Newsome, Williams and Allen all getting issued the same date and time for appearance. We can only hope the law is utilized swiftly and justly so that fans who had to leave heartfelt tributes like the one seen above at XXXTentacion's 2018 funeral will get the closure they deserve.

Remember XXXTentacion with the title track off his latest posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever: