King Von’s ex-girlfriend, Asian Doll, took to Twitter early Friday morning to share a screenshot of her and Von turning up during a past Instagram live streaming session on his account. Still reeling from the news of Von’s death earlier this month, Asian Doll captioned the screenshot, “We use to act like 2 teenagers in love.”

The pair were broken up at the time of King Von’s death, but it is apparent they still had love for each other. The tweet is the most recent in a string of emotional social media posts Asian Doll has posted honoring Von since his death on November 6 in a shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew outside of an Atlanta nightclub. Asian Doll has even declared she is getting King Von tattooed on her face, demonstrating the depth of her grief over Von, who she has said was her first real boyfriend.

In another old video clip of the two riding in a clear-glass elevator, Asian Doll tweeted, "I made him take me to this fancy ass restaurant I use to hate being in the public with him I didn’t wanna share him with NOBODY."

