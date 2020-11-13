In the week following King Von's shooting death, Asian Doll has been put through the wringer. The rapper's ex-girlfriend has been accused by some of the rapper's fans of trying to gain clout off of his death, citing his "last words", which Von's manager claimed actually came from a spiritual guide.

As she publicly mourns his loss, she continues going back to the good times they shared as a couple. While not everything was positive in their relationship, the good outweighed the bad.

Reflecting on their time spent together, Asian Doll reactivated her Instagram and posted several videos of them together. She included footage from Father's Day, when she surprised Von by getting a team to set up a balloon installation while they were apart.

"I had your Father's Day lit. I'm so happy I could do this for you Von," wrote Asian Doll. "He was working on his album in San Francisco & I had them surprise him in the studio while I was in Texas."

She also shared another video of them together, getting affectionate. "Talking bout don't record him. So guess what I did lol. Record him anyway & lick his face."

Finally, she uploaded two text reflections, saying: "So happy I was able to make somebody so happy & do lil cute shit for them... My 1st real boyfriend experience from the fights to the love we exchanged I'm so grateful. Be safe today everybody hope y'all being positive."

Our condolences go out to Asian Doll. Rest in peace, King Von.