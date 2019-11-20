A$AP Rocky is returning to the country he was arrested and detained in to give back to the immigrant and inmate community. Recently the rapper announced that he was going to be performing in Stockholm, Sweden at the Ericsson Globe on December 11th of this year. The show includes Swedish artists in addition to Rocky and a percentage of the profits are going to the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).



Christopher Jue/Getty Images

TMZ caught up with A$AP Rocky Tuesday night in New York City and got his motivation behind returning to Sweden to perform. "When I was in Sweden I met so many people like myself," Rocky said. He continues saying, "All of those immigrants didn't really have the kind of support that they needed." He compares his situation as a celebrity getting worldwide media coverage and attention from the American embassy to other people's experiences of being incarcerated.

"When I was locked up, all those fans showing me support on television. I would wake up and see it. They don’t want us to go back. They want us to be scared to go over there. I think it's brave what I’m doing.”

Rocky also designed a new wardrobe for the Kronobergshäktet prison where he was held and donating the clothes as well. A$AP Rocky's people have reached out to the prison about the new uniforms but an arrangement has not yet been finalized.