Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky is not one to disappoint his fans. The superstar artist wants everybody to witness his live performance at least once in their lives. As you surely know, he was forced to cut his European tour short earlier this year after getting arrested for assault in Stockholm, Sweden. Flacko Jodye was caught on camera tossing a fan on the sidewalk and, after a month-long stay in terrible jail conditions, he was found guilty and given the chance to return home. No less than four months following his verdict in the case, the man has decided to return to Sweden to put on a show for his loyal fanbase overseas.

The announcement was made today with The Local letting everyone know when he will be back. "After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters," said Live Nation in a statement today regarding Rocky's upcoming performance in Sweden. The show will take place on December 11 at the Ericsson Globe and his supporting acts will be primarily composed of Swedish artists that have not yet been announced. Tickets will go on sale on November 12.

Props to Rocky for returning to fulfill his promise to his Swedish fans. Hopefully, his stay overseas is much more enjoyable this time around.



Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images