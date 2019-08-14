We've been anticipating this for weeks and now, the verdict is officially in. It was announced yesterday that A$AP Rocky would learn his fate today and this morning, Swedish authorities found him guilty of assault.

With the verdict, many believed that Rocky would need to serve further time in prison but that does not appear to be the case. According to CNN, his sentence has simply been ruled conditional. "Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack," the ruling said today. "Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation."



A$AP Rocky will need to serve a probationary period of two years and the court has also awarded the victim damages "for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering." Rocky and his homies will also need to repay legal expenses to the state.

Last month, a video started circulating of the rapper getting into a street brawl with two young men. He can be seen tossing one of them onto the sidewalk before he, and a gang of his friends, started stomping on him. Rocky claims that he was acting in self-defense but with his guilty verdict, it was determined by the judge that that is not the case.

We will continue to update you on any potential details in this.



