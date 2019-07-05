As you surely know by now, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden after he was caught on camera assaulting two men with his team. The men, who Rocky referred to as "drug addicts," were following the rapper for several blocks, harassing women by smacking them on their behinds as they walked by. A$AP Rocky pleaded with the dudes to stop following them, asking them to turn the other direction and explaining that they did not want to get into a fight. Unfortunately though, things got physical and Flacko tossed one of the men on the sidewalk and stomped him out with his crew. After being investigated by Swedish police, he was arrested and taken into police custody where he is set to spend the next two weeks. If he's convicted on assault charges, he faces six years in prison. A few moments ago, A$AP Ferg provided a minor update in the situation before asking all his fans to pray for his brother.



Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Rocky and Ferg have been close for ages and the "Shabba Ranks" rapper knows just how serious this situation truly is. He took to Instagram to share a photo of the two together with some news in the caption. "Pray for my brother y’all he’s in a very serious, tough spot right now," wrote the self-proclaimed Hood Pope. "He’s seeing a judge today , let’s shoot a lot of good energy his way and hope for safe return. #freeflacko."

Hopefully, Rocky is able to explain what really happened. We're sending tons of positive energy his way.