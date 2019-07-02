Yesterday, a video of A$AP Rocky and his crew absolutely pummelling some dude in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden started making the rounds with very few details being given about the fight. All we knew was that Rocky completely rag-dolled one of the men after allegedly breaking his headphones before a group of guys started kicking him when he was down. Now, Rocky is speaking out about the incident and maintaining his innocence, proving that he tried to play peacemaker.

Posting a video of the altercation, A$AP Rocky shows that the two young men were following them for several blocks before they asked them to please walk the other direction. When they refused, things started to get a little heated. "SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE," wrote the AWGE member on Instagram. "THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK."

Now that we've got Rocky's point of view of what happened, it's time to hear from his good ole' buddy ScHoolboy Q. The California rapper got roasted for his new photo so he decided to repay the favor, getting all over Rocky. "I would’ve fixed ya sHit if I Was tHere," wrote Q. "Also didn’t know Calvin Klein’s Help u tHrow ppl 100 yards."

Watch the fight video below.