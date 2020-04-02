Turbo
- SongsTurbo And Gunna Reunite For New Collaboration "Bachelor"The dynamic duo is back in action.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGunna & Turbo Collab Gets New Artwork Ahead Of Friday ReleaseThe frequent collaborators have a new song dropping this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNew Music From Gunna & Turbo Coming This Friday: Listen To "Bachelor" PreviewWunna has been on fire so far this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYoung Thug, Gunna, & Turbo Drop "Quarantine Clean"Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo dropped their collaborative coronavirus anthem, "Quarantine Clean."By Lynn S.