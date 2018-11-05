Trouble
- Original ContentPray For AtlantaRest in peace to Takeoff, Trouble, Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTrouble & 2 Chainz Drop Off New Banger "Uh Huh"Trouble opens up his brand new album "Thug Luv" with the 2 Chainz-assisted banger "Uh Huh." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble Delivers "Thug Luv" AlbumTrouble's new album "Thug Luv" features 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrouble & Jeezy Turn Haters To Stone On "Medusa"Trouble and Jeezy connect for the hard-hitting new banger "Medusa," the latest single off Big Skoob's upcoming "Thug Luv" album.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble Bares His Emotions On "Lend Your Heart"Trouble is back with another new single following "Popped" with Quavo.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrouble Connects With Quavo On New Single "Popped"With his "Edgewood" follow-up in the works, Trouble does it again with the Quavo-assisted "Popped."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble & Boosie Badazz Link Up On Silkk The Shocker-Sampled Single "Ain't My Fault"The No Limit rapper's late 1990s hit featured Mystikal.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosTrouble & City Girls Turn The Block Into The Strip Club In "She A Winner" VideoTrouble pops out with "She A Winner" clip.By Milca P.
- NewsTrouble Connects With City Girls For "She A Winner"Trouble and Young Miami bring the bounce on "She A Winner." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble Drives Out Vengeful Spirits On "Buy Yo Traphouse"Trouble delivers on his promise with "Buy Yo Traphouse."By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTrouble Continues To Haunt "Edgewood" With "Pull Dat Cash Out/December " VisualsTrouble revisits his old stomping grounds. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTrouble & Offset Are Up To No Good In "Kesha Dem Remix"Trouble & Offset bring a bawdy banger to life. By Mitch Findlay