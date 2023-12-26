Taraji P. Henson
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Recalls Encouraging Taraji P. Henson To Speak Up For Herself On "Club Shay Shay""When I saw Taraji broken on those platforms it was painful to watch," Mo'Nique says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Color Purple" Actress Worth?Explore Taraji P. Henson's dynamic career in film and television, her remarkable achievements, and her influence beyond acting.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Defends Oprah Amid "The Color Purple" Backlash"That movie is about sisterhood,” Henson says.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesDJ Vlad Criticizes Taraji P. Henson, Faces Roasting From Fans"No one wants to hear a millionaire complain that they didn't get more millions," the journalist ranted during an interview with Matt Hoffa.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOprah Will Interview Taraji P. Henson Amid Complaints About "The Color Purple"For those unaware, the actress recently criticized the film's crew's decision to give rental cars to the cast members.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent & Taraji P. Henson TV Project May Be Cooking As New Yorker Says He's "Ready To Work"The iconic actress shared in a recent interview that she previously fired her entire team for failing to capitalize on the success of her Cookie Lyon character on "Empire"By Hayley Hynes