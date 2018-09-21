SOB x RBE
- NewsDaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'""Still Gangin" may prove to be the Summer's most high-energy release. By Joe Abrams
- NewsSOB X RBE Returns With 15-Track Project "Strictly Only Brothers"The trio are leaving the drama behind.By Erika Marie
- NewsStream SOB x RBE's New Track "Sensei"SOB x RBE bring the energy on their new track.By Cole Blake
- NewsSOB x RBE Drop Single "Doggy Dogg World"A title tribute to Snoop Dogg.By Erika Marie
- NewsSOB X RBE Come Through With New Banger "Legend"SOB x RBE come through with a dark banger.By Aron A.
- NewsSOB X RBE Stay Worry Free & "Rich" On Their Latest TrackNew heat from the Vallejo collective.By Aron A.
- SongsSOB X RBE Go Hard On New Hit-Boy Produced Track "Both Sides"The Bay Area crew returns with Hit-Boy produced banger "Both Sides." By Aida C.
- NewsSOB X RBE Reunite With Hit-Boy For "Family Not A Group" CollaborationThe Bay Area crew are here to end breakup rumors.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesMarshmello & SOB X RBE "Roll The Dice" Over Big Coachella WeekendMarshmello's buzz gets exponentially bigger with the release of "Roll The Dice" with SOB X RBE.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosSOB x RBE Release New Video For "Vibes"Check out SOB x RBE's new video for "Vibes," off their newly-released "Gangin' II" project.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNBA Youngboy Joins SOB X RBE On "Can't Go Back"NBA Youngboy hits the block with a heavy heart.By Devin Ch
- NewsSOB X RBE's "GANGIN II" Features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Shoreline Mafia, & MoreSOB X RBE make a strong impression on their rumored last album with all members.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSOB X RBE's "Made It" Spells The End Of An EraSOB x RBE drop the single for their last group outing "Gangin II."By Devin Ch