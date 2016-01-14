Slim 400
- MixtapesSlim 400 Posthumous Album "Hol'Upppp 4Eva" ReleasedA whole handful of friends join Slim 400 on "Hol'Uppp 4Eva."By Rex Provost
- NewsSlim 400 Drops New Project "BompTTon"Slim 400 taps J. Stalin, Jackboy, and more for his new project.By Aron A.
- NewsSlim 400 Teams With J Stalin & Lil Blood On "Fake Shit"Slim 400 with some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsSlim 400 Returns With "Shake Back" EP Ft. Young Dolph, G-Eazy, & MoreSlim 400 chronicles his near-death experience after getting shot nine times on his new EP, "Shake Back," featuring Young Dolph, G-Eazy, and more.By Lynn S.
- NewsSlim 400 Returns With Young Dolph Assisted "Shake Back"Slim 400 & Young Dolph find common ground on "Shake Back."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSlim 400 Returns With New Project "High Off TTreez"Ft. Lil Yachty, Twista & MoreSlim 400 is back with some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsSlim 400 & Lil Yachty Link Up On "Skraper"Slim 400 is back with a new track off of his forthcoming project.By Aron A.
- NewsSlim 400's "For Reala" Features Snoop Dogg, Dave East, The Game, & MoreSlim 400 puts on for Compton on new "For Reala" project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSlim 400 Grabs Dave East & The Game For "Nerd N***as"East meets West on Slim 400's new banger "Nerd N***as." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSlim 400 "Spanish" VideoSlim 400 drops visuals for "Spanish."By hnhh
- SongsHol' UppppSlim 400 goes across the country for an A$AP Ferg feature.By hnhh
- NewsSpanishHNHH PREMIERE: Slim 400 shows the block some love on "Spanish." By hnhh
- NewsSlim 400 & YG "Goapele Freestyle" VideoWatch Slim 400 and YG's crisp, powerful video to "Goapele Freestyle." By Angus Walker
- NewsCan't Get CaughtYG artist Slim 400 debuts the first track off his upcoming mixtape "All Blassik."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCandy RedHNHH PREMIERE! Slim 400, Webbie, and Peryon J Kee unite for a banger: "Candy Red." By Angus Walker